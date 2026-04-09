403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq, Pakistan Hold Talks Aimed at Ending Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held urgent talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday, as both nations intensified diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire and bring an end to the war engulfing the region, Iraq's Foreign Ministry confirmed.
According to a ministry statement, Hussein initiated the phone call Wednesday evening to assess the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations and review ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork for formal talks in the days ahead.
The Iraqi foreign minister extended praise to Pakistan for its pivotal role in forging the early understandings that have kept diplomatic channels alive. He underscored the urgency of tightening bilateral coordination and clearing any roadblocks that could derail pre-negotiation preparations, stressing that sustained diplomatic momentum was indispensable to achieving de-escalation and restoring regional stability.
The call came one day after Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire agreement — a pause in the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on February 28 — intended to serve as a springboard toward a comprehensive and lasting settlement.
However, the agreement's scope has ignited a sharp diplomatic dispute. While Iranian and Pakistani officials have maintained that Lebanon falls within the ceasefire's terms, Israel flatly rejected that interpretation — and moved swiftly to reinforce its position on the ground, unleashing a sweeping wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday that killed more than 250 people, casting a long shadow over the fragile peace effort.
According to a ministry statement, Hussein initiated the phone call Wednesday evening to assess the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations and review ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork for formal talks in the days ahead.
The Iraqi foreign minister extended praise to Pakistan for its pivotal role in forging the early understandings that have kept diplomatic channels alive. He underscored the urgency of tightening bilateral coordination and clearing any roadblocks that could derail pre-negotiation preparations, stressing that sustained diplomatic momentum was indispensable to achieving de-escalation and restoring regional stability.
The call came one day after Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire agreement — a pause in the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran on February 28 — intended to serve as a springboard toward a comprehensive and lasting settlement.
However, the agreement's scope has ignited a sharp diplomatic dispute. While Iranian and Pakistani officials have maintained that Lebanon falls within the ceasefire's terms, Israel flatly rejected that interpretation — and moved swiftly to reinforce its position on the ground, unleashing a sweeping wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday that killed more than 250 people, casting a long shadow over the fragile peace effort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment