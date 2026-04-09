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US Warns Iran Ceasefire Is Temporary, Forces Ready to Resume Operations
(MENAFN) Top US defense officials emphasized on Wednesday that the recently declared ceasefire with Iran should be viewed as “a pause” rather than a permanent resolution, according to reports. American military forces remain prepared to resume operations if directed.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened a Pentagon briefing by declaring a decisive outcome, stating that the US had achieved "a historic, overwhelming victory on the battlefield." He asserted that Iran had "begged" for the ceasefire following a final wave of more than 800 strikes over a 38-day campaign.
"Iran's Navy is at the bottom of the sea ... Iran's Air Force has been wiped out ... their missile program is functionally destroyed," he said, adding that the attacks used less than 10% of America’s combat capacity.
Hegseth claimed Iran’s ability to produce missiles, rockets, launchers, or drones had been eliminated, with its factories "razed to the ground." He also asserted that Iran no longer maintained a functioning air defense system, saying bluntly: "We own their skies."
He noted that US President Donald Trump had exercised restraint, despite having the power to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, power plants, bridges, and energy facilities within minutes, choosing "mercy" after Tehran accepted the ceasefire.
Hegseth added that if Iran had rejected US terms, the next wave of strikes would have specifically targeted power plants, bridges, and oil and energy infrastructure that Tehran "could not defend."
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened a Pentagon briefing by declaring a decisive outcome, stating that the US had achieved "a historic, overwhelming victory on the battlefield." He asserted that Iran had "begged" for the ceasefire following a final wave of more than 800 strikes over a 38-day campaign.
"Iran's Navy is at the bottom of the sea ... Iran's Air Force has been wiped out ... their missile program is functionally destroyed," he said, adding that the attacks used less than 10% of America’s combat capacity.
Hegseth claimed Iran’s ability to produce missiles, rockets, launchers, or drones had been eliminated, with its factories "razed to the ground." He also asserted that Iran no longer maintained a functioning air defense system, saying bluntly: "We own their skies."
He noted that US President Donald Trump had exercised restraint, despite having the power to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, power plants, bridges, and energy facilities within minutes, choosing "mercy" after Tehran accepted the ceasefire.
Hegseth added that if Iran had rejected US terms, the next wave of strikes would have specifically targeted power plants, bridges, and oil and energy infrastructure that Tehran "could not defend."
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