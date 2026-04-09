KOSE: Japanese Cosmetic Giant Sets Sights On India's Beauty Market

KOSE is old established Japanese global cosmetic brand which has 80 years long history. Its representative person of global business, Keita Matsunami, executive officer, disclosed the global strategy, especially paying attention to India.

KOSE articulates its policy "Everyone's Lifelong Beauty Partner". This concept covers globally, genderless and every generation. Until now, KOSE has developed the global market USA, Europe and Japan. Currently, its gaze is set to global south countries.

KOSE's Strategic Focus on India

Keita Matsunami explained the strategy." For KOSE, the market occupancy of progressed countries is established; on the other hand global south will increase from 3% to 12% in 2030. Regarding India, in 2014, KOSE released skincare and makeup products fitting to India. In 2025, KOSE invested in Foxtale Consumer in Mumbai. It aims to deepen analysis and develop a big market.

Tapping into a Promising Market

Keita Matunami predicts that, according to the rise of GDP per capita, the consumption of cosmetics will increase. And for example, in Mumbai, 37% of women work outside of home and young people occupies 66% of the population. It is evidence of a promised market. Through cooperation with Foxtale, KOSE will aim to penetrate the Japanese cosmetic technology. Indian people's skin has much melanin pigment. KOSE's permeate technology is adaptable to create beautiful skin."

A Broader Vision: The 'Lifelong Beauty Partner'

Beaty Consortium Plan is the basis of the management strategy. To realise Lifelong Beauty Partner, cooperation beyond borders will be progressed, covering medical supplies, iPS cell field, beauty appliances, antiaging treatment and so on.

In addition, KOSE emphasises its policy genderless and generation gapless. It is the declaration of "Everyone's Lifelong Beauty Partner".

Keita Matsunami concluded, "KOSE cultivated a hospitality mind which is highly evaluated by inbound tourists. Based on its philosophy and solving some difficulties of the Indian market, KOSE will support the growth of beautiful India." (ANI)

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