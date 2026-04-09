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UK Liberal Democrat Leader Questions Reliability of Trump
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Iran has reinforced doubts about US President Donald Trump’s reliability as a partner for the United Kingdom, according to reports citing Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.
Speaking on a TV channel, Davey condemned Trump’s approach to the situation, calling his recent statements “spine-chilling.”
Davey was referring to a Truth Social post in which Trump threatened to obliterate Iranian "civilization."
"What we’ve just witnessed is the classic Donald Trump cycle of destruction. He does a really idiotic thing, stupid thing with this war, then he pretends everything’s fine, then he leaves other people to fix it, and he wants us all to praise him," he said.
"Well surely, we’ve all now seen through Donald Trump. We’ve seen now that he’s not a reliable ally to the UK and I’m afraid a Trump-led White House will no longer be trusted by many of his allies. The Iran war has made the claim much more plausible," he added.
On Tuesday, Trump announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” as stated by reports. The declaration came just under two hours before a self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement, or risk what Trump described as the destruction of “a whole civilization.”
Tensions in the region escalated after a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
Speaking on a TV channel, Davey condemned Trump’s approach to the situation, calling his recent statements “spine-chilling.”
Davey was referring to a Truth Social post in which Trump threatened to obliterate Iranian "civilization."
"What we’ve just witnessed is the classic Donald Trump cycle of destruction. He does a really idiotic thing, stupid thing with this war, then he pretends everything’s fine, then he leaves other people to fix it, and he wants us all to praise him," he said.
"Well surely, we’ve all now seen through Donald Trump. We’ve seen now that he’s not a reliable ally to the UK and I’m afraid a Trump-led White House will no longer be trusted by many of his allies. The Iran war has made the claim much more plausible," he added.
On Tuesday, Trump announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” as stated by reports. The declaration came just under two hours before a self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement, or risk what Trump described as the destruction of “a whole civilization.”
Tensions in the region escalated after a joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to reports.
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