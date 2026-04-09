Stock Market Falls Today, Nomura Picks 5 Strong Stocks For Good Returns

The stock market opened on a weak note on April 9, with Sensex dropping 550 points and Nifty slipping 140. Despite the dip, Nomura suggests five heavyweight stocks with strong upside potential ahead.

Nomura is placing its biggest bet on defence giant HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics). The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹5,954, which means the stock could see a jump of about 62.2% from its current price. The company currently has massive pending orders worth ₹2,54,000 crore. While engine supply delays are causing some short-term problems, the rising demand for light combat aircraft and helicopters suggests this share could deliver solid earnings in the coming years.

The brokerage has a very positive view on Adani Ports, setting a target of ₹1,850. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions worldwide, the company's operations haven't been negatively affected, and its cargo volume has seen a good 11% growth. Nomura believes the company has a very strong business model. Its earnings could grow at an annual rate of 17% in the future, which would prove to be a profitable deal for investors.

If you're looking for a safe investment in the FMCG sector, Dabur could be an excellent choice. The brokerage has set a target of ₹600 for this share, which is about 44% above its current level. Even though the company's pace has been a bit slow in the last few quarters, demand in rural areas has started picking up again. The company has a long list of strong brands, which will surely benefit it in the times to come.

Nomura sees a fantastic 49% upside in Godrej Consumer's share, giving it a target of ₹1,525. The company is very confident about its volume growth in India. The good news is that despite rising raw material prices, the company has controlled its expenses and is focusing on launching new products. This strategy is expected to be very helpful in boosting the company's profits.

Nykaa is getting the biggest benefit from the growing popularity of online shopping. The brokerage has given it a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹305. The number of customers is growing rapidly in both its beauty and fashion segments. Experts believe that as the company's scale increases, its margins will also see a big improvement, which will help push the share prices up.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. This is not any kind of investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before making any investment, be sure to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor or market expert.