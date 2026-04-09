Russians Injure Six Residents Of Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

The Russians wounded three people in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, as well as three more people in Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, and the village of Bilenke (Kramatorsk).

The total number of casualties in the Donetsk region(4,025 dead and 9,284 wounded) does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia loses 1,040 troops, 64 artillery systems in war against Ukraine over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 7, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region.

First photo: National Police