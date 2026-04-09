Cong To Withdraw Baramati Nominee Announcement After High Command's Nod: Vijay Wadettiwar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said the party candidate Akash More is expected to withdraw his nomination from the Baramati bypoll.

He told reporters,“Following discussions between the state president and key leaders yesterday, a consensus emerged that the party should withdraw. The state president is currently conveying these sentiments to the Central High Command, and a final decision is expected once their permission is granted.”

Wadettiwar's statement comes when the last date for withdrawal is Thursday at 3 p.m. There are 47 contestants, including NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Congress nominee Akash More, in the Baramati bypoll. The election was necessitated following the untimely demise of the former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

Wadettiwar's announcement comes hours after Dy CM Sunetra Pawar urged the state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal to withdraw the party nominee. Similarly, NCP(SP) legislators met Sapkal this morning and urged him to withdraw the Congress nominee, paving the way for the unopposed election of Sunetra Pawar.

Incidentally, NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has held discussions with the Congress High Command. CM Devendra Fadnavis personally telephoned Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal, requesting his cooperation to make the election unopposed.

Internal deliberations within the Congress party are also at a peak. NCP(SP) Working President Supriya Sule also requested the Congress party to withdraw its nominee.

Commenting on the situation, Wadettiwar stated,“Considering that Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar is contesting and assessing the overall local sentiment, we believe it is best to stop our progression in this election. Our local leaders have reached a consensus. We are in talks with the High Command, and once we receive their orders, the formal process will be completed."

Wadettiwar further noted that the NCP has repeatedly requested an unopposed election. He highlighted that many people hold deep respect and love for Ajit Pawar, viewing him as a premier leader in Maharashtra, and since a member of his immediate family is contesting, many feel the seat should not be contested.

Despite Wadettiwar's public announcement regarding the withdrawal, sources indicate that an official decision has not yet been finalised. There appears to be a lack of coordination within the Congress party, as Wadettiwar made the announcement before the High Command reached a definitive conclusion.

Currently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is engaged in high-level discussions with senior leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and State President Harshvardhan Sapkal, regarding the withdrawal from Baramati.

Wadettiwar reiterated,“The State president received numerous calls from the ruling parties and even from the candidate, Sunetra Pawar. Looking at the overall situation and everyone's feelings, we have decided to step back."