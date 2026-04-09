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Israel Carries Out Major Coordinated Strikes on Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a large-scale wave of airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting more than 100 locations in a matter of minutes, according to reports citing a military statement released Wednesday.
The operation, described as the most extensive coordinated assault since the current campaign began, reportedly took place within a 10-minute window. The strikes targeted multiple regions, including Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, focusing on sites said to be linked to Hezbollah.
According to the statement, the locations included command centers and infrastructure allegedly used to launch attacks against Israeli positions.
There has been no immediate response from Hezbollah regarding these claims, as stated by reports.
The escalation occurred just hours after the United States and Iran revealed a two-week ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, intended to create momentum toward a broader deal to end ongoing hostilities that began in late February and have resulted in significant casualties.
There has been disagreement over whether Lebanon is covered under the truce. Mediators from Pakistan indicated that it is included, while Israeli leadership has said otherwise. Despite ongoing strikes, Hezbollah has so far continued to observe the ceasefire, according to reports.
Local media indicated that at least eight people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli attack on the southern city of Sidon on Wednesday following the truce announcement.
Israel has continued both aerial bombardments and ground operations in southern Lebanon since early March, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, despite a previously established ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.
The operation, described as the most extensive coordinated assault since the current campaign began, reportedly took place within a 10-minute window. The strikes targeted multiple regions, including Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, focusing on sites said to be linked to Hezbollah.
According to the statement, the locations included command centers and infrastructure allegedly used to launch attacks against Israeli positions.
There has been no immediate response from Hezbollah regarding these claims, as stated by reports.
The escalation occurred just hours after the United States and Iran revealed a two-week ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, intended to create momentum toward a broader deal to end ongoing hostilities that began in late February and have resulted in significant casualties.
There has been disagreement over whether Lebanon is covered under the truce. Mediators from Pakistan indicated that it is included, while Israeli leadership has said otherwise. Despite ongoing strikes, Hezbollah has so far continued to observe the ceasefire, according to reports.
Local media indicated that at least eight people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli attack on the southern city of Sidon on Wednesday following the truce announcement.
Israel has continued both aerial bombardments and ground operations in southern Lebanon since early March, following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, despite a previously established ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.
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