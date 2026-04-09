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Le Pen Could Contest 2027 Presidential Election if Ineligibility Reversed
(MENAFN) France’s far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, may be able to participate in the 2027 presidential election if her current ineligibility is overturned by the time voting takes place, according to reports citing local sources.
Le Pen has consulted legal advisors to clarify the specific date that determines eligibility for the upcoming election while awaiting a ruling from the Paris Court of Appeal, expected on July 7, concerning European Parliament members of her National Rally (RN) party, as stated by reports.
Legal experts have indicated that candidates must be eligible on the day of the election to qualify. If Le Pen’s ineligibility is reduced from five years to two years next July, she could potentially stand in the first round of voting, which is scheduled for April 2027.
In March of the previous year, Le Pen received a four-year prison sentence—two years of which were served under house arrest with an electronic tag—along with a €100,000 ($118,229) fine, and a five-year ban from holding public office, effective immediately, as stated by reports.
Le Pen has consulted legal advisors to clarify the specific date that determines eligibility for the upcoming election while awaiting a ruling from the Paris Court of Appeal, expected on July 7, concerning European Parliament members of her National Rally (RN) party, as stated by reports.
Legal experts have indicated that candidates must be eligible on the day of the election to qualify. If Le Pen’s ineligibility is reduced from five years to two years next July, she could potentially stand in the first round of voting, which is scheduled for April 2027.
In March of the previous year, Le Pen received a four-year prison sentence—two years of which were served under house arrest with an electronic tag—along with a €100,000 ($118,229) fine, and a five-year ban from holding public office, effective immediately, as stated by reports.
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