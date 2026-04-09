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Moscow Protests Japan-Ukraine Drone Agreement
(MENAFN) Russia summoned Japan’s ambassador to Moscow on Wednesday over a recent agreement between a Japanese company and a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, according to reports.
The Russian Foreign Ministry delivered a formal protest to Ambassador Akira Muto, stating that drone strikes carried out by Ukraine provide “grounds to view such a move as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests.”
The ambassador was also told that bilateral ties between Japan and Russia have “deteriorated to an unprecedented low” due to what Moscow described as Tokyo’s “unfriendly policies.”
The statement added that if Japan seeks to restore dialogue between the two nations, “it must demonstrate this desire not just through rhetoric, but through concrete actions and practical steps.”
The dispute follows last month’s announcement that the Tokyo-based Terra Drone Corporation had entered into a deal with Ukraine’s Amazing Drones LLC through one of its subsidiaries, as stated by reports.
The Russian Foreign Ministry delivered a formal protest to Ambassador Akira Muto, stating that drone strikes carried out by Ukraine provide “grounds to view such a move as openly hostile and detrimental to our country's security interests.”
The ambassador was also told that bilateral ties between Japan and Russia have “deteriorated to an unprecedented low” due to what Moscow described as Tokyo’s “unfriendly policies.”
The statement added that if Japan seeks to restore dialogue between the two nations, “it must demonstrate this desire not just through rhetoric, but through concrete actions and practical steps.”
The dispute follows last month’s announcement that the Tokyo-based Terra Drone Corporation had entered into a deal with Ukraine’s Amazing Drones LLC through one of its subsidiaries, as stated by reports.
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