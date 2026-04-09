Jaipur Metro Phase-II To Have 41-Km Corridor With 36 Stations To Ease Congestion

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) A 41-kilometre-long North-South metro corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod has been approved for Jaipur under Phase-II of the metro project. The corridor, described by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma as the city's future lifeline, will connect key industrial and residential hubs from Sitapura to VKIA, ensuring safe, efficient, and convenient public transport.

The project, estimated to cost over Rs 13,037 crore, will comprise 36 stations and be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Centre and the state government, said officials.

“This corridor will act as Jaipur's lifeline, connecting major industrial and residential hubs from Sitapura to VKIA and ensuring safe, efficient, and convenient transport for the public,” Sharma said.

The corridor will provide seamless connectivity to key locations, including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Underground stations are also planned in the airport zone to ensure an integrated metro network.

Currently, Jaipur Metro's Phase I spans 11.64 km from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar with 11 stations. The new phase will significantly expand connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and strengthen Jaipur's urban transport system. The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved Jaipur Metro Phase-II, while the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared the revised cost of the Pachpadra Refinery.

The corridor will provide seamless connectivity to key locations, including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Underground stations are also planned in the airport zone to ensure an integrated metro network.

The Cabinet Committee has also approved the revised cost of Rs 79,459 crore for the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra.

Sharma added that the refinery will boost industrial development and generate over 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the state's economic growth.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the decisions historic and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that they would accelerate the state's holistic development.