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Al Jazeera Denounces Israeli Targeting, Killing of Its Correspondent
(MENAFN) Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera has condemned the killing of its correspondent Mohammed Wishah in an Israeli strike on Gaza, characterizing the attack not as collateral damage but as a calculated act of silencing the press.
In a formal statement released Wednesday, Al Jazeera Media Network declared it "strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah."
The network framed the killing within a wider pattern of press suppression, stating: "This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth."
Al Jazeera left no ambiguity regarding its characterization of the incident, saying: "As Al Jazeera mourns its correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who joined the Network in 2018, it affirms that his killing was not a random act but a deliberate and targeted crime intended to intimidate journalists and prevent them from carrying out their professional duties."
Reporting live from Gaza City, Al Jazeera correspondent Ibrahim al-Khalili noted that Wishah was struck down on a main road — a detail he said underscored the deteriorating and increasingly dangerous conditions on the ground, as Israeli forces continue to breach ceasefire terms.
The Gaza Government Media Office echoed the broadcaster's condemnation in its own statement, characterizing Wishah's death as emblematic of what it described as Israel's "systematic targeting and assassination" of Palestinian journalists. The office further stated that the Israeli military has committed approximately 2,000 ceasefire violations since the truce formally took effect.
In a formal statement released Wednesday, Al Jazeera Media Network declared it "strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent, Mohammed Wishah."
The network framed the killing within a wider pattern of press suppression, stating: "This constitutes a new and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and reflects a continued systematic policy of targeting journalists and silencing the voice of truth."
Al Jazeera left no ambiguity regarding its characterization of the incident, saying: "As Al Jazeera mourns its correspondent Mohammed Wishah, who joined the Network in 2018, it affirms that his killing was not a random act but a deliberate and targeted crime intended to intimidate journalists and prevent them from carrying out their professional duties."
Reporting live from Gaza City, Al Jazeera correspondent Ibrahim al-Khalili noted that Wishah was struck down on a main road — a detail he said underscored the deteriorating and increasingly dangerous conditions on the ground, as Israeli forces continue to breach ceasefire terms.
The Gaza Government Media Office echoed the broadcaster's condemnation in its own statement, characterizing Wishah's death as emblematic of what it described as Israel's "systematic targeting and assassination" of Palestinian journalists. The office further stated that the Israeli military has committed approximately 2,000 ceasefire violations since the truce formally took effect.
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