Raghav Chadha Meets Sanjay Dutt: Always Rooting For You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Raghav Chadha hosted Sabhay Dutt at his home. The Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member heaped praise on the Bollywood star's latest performance in the blockbuster duology“Dhurandhar” and said that he is always rooting for him.

Raghav took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from Sanjay's visit to his abode. The politician shared that Sanjay's the“warmest” person he knows.

“Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt,” wrote Raghav, who is married to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, in the caption section.

Heaping praise on his performance as SP Aslam in the Aditya Dhar's directorial, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun.

“So good to see all the love coming your way for 'Dhurandhar'. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved. Always rooting for you!”

The duology's first part released in 2025. Titled“Dhurandhar”, the film's plot focused on a covert counter-terrorism operation. It traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The second part, christened Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in March and It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

Meanwhile, Raghav got married to Parineeti in 2023 in Rajasthan. They welcomed their firstborn, a son named Neer in October 2025.