DG Shipping Asks Ports To Provide Concessions To Exporters, Advises Seafarers To Remain Safe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has directed ports to ensure concessions for exporters with stranded cargo in the war-affected Persian Gulf region.

According to a circular,“it has been observed that concessions granted by port authorities particularly relating to detention charges, ground rent, reefer plug-in (connected load), and similar terminal charges are not being uniformly passed on to the exporters”.

The DG Shipping circular said that all concessions approved by Port Authorities will be directly and transparently passed on to the concerned stakeholders, including freight forwarders and NVOCCs who in turn shall reflect the same to the exporters.

Port authorities have also been made responsible to monitor compliance at the terminal level to ensure the benefit of such concessions reaches the intended beneficiaries without delay.

The regulator advised ports and terminal operators to ensure strict compliance in order to maintain transparency in cost structures, protect exporter interests, and ensure operational continuity during the ongoing crisis.

The move is to ensure that exporters can avail claims under the Rs 497 crore Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme.

Shipping lines are specifically instructed to maintain full transparency and auditability in such cases,” DG Shipping said, adding the war risk premium being levied on cargo has also“undergone changes which may not be fully aligned with the earlier directives”.

“The matter is being taken up with insurance providers”, it added.

Meanwhile, DG Shipping has also issued a safety advisory for Indian seafarers in and around the Iranian waters.

In view of the prevailing security situation, seafarers ashore are advised to remain indoors, avoid sensitive locations, and coordinate movements with the Embassy of India.

Those onboard vessels are instructed to stay onboard and limit unnecessary shore travel. All personnel are urged to remain vigilant, follow official updates, and stay in continuous contact with company representatives and authorities, according to the advisory.

-IANS

na/