Ashok Gehlot Recalls His Tenure As 1St Rajasthan NSUI Chief On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Foundation Day of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), recalling his deep-rooted association with the organisation and its legacy of student activism.

“I firmly believe that the NSUI, a fearless voice that consistently rises to defend the rights and interests of students, will continue to strengthen democratic values in our country,” Gehlot said.

Reminiscing about his early political journey, Gehlot fondly recalled his tenure as the first NSUI President in Rajasthan, describing it as a formative phase that shaped his commitment to public life.

“As the first President of NSUI Rajasthan, I share a deep emotional bond with this organisation. Those days were filled with energy, purpose, and a strong belief in democratic ideals,” he noted.

He also highlighted his personal contribution to the organisation's identity, adding,“I had the opportunity to be involved in designing the NSUI flag and logo, which remains a matter of pride for me even today.”

Gehlot emphasised that student organisations like NSUI have historically played a crucial role in nurturing leadership and safeguarding democratic principles on campuses.

He expressed concern over the current environment in higher educational institutions, where, he said, divisive politics is increasingly being encouraged.“Today, at a time when attempts are being made to create divisions within campuses, the role of NSUI becomes even more important. Its continued struggle against such forces is truly commendable,” he said.

Calling upon young students to actively participate in constructive and value-based politics, Gehlot urged them to uphold the spirit of unity, inclusiveness, and dialogue.

The veteran Congress leader stressed that student platforms should remain spaces for healthy debate and progressive thinking.

Reiterating his confidence in the organisation, he said,“NSUI has always stood for the voice of students and the protection of democratic rights. I am confident it will continue to carry forward this legacy with strength and determination.”