What Exactly Has Trump Won In The Iran War?

MENAFN - Asia Times) In Washington, every war eventually produces its“Mission Accomplished” moment - that triumphant declaration, banner unfurled or truth-social post composed, that allows policymakers to declare victory and head for the exits before reality reasserts itself.

The two-week ceasefire announced on April 7 between the United States and Iran, brokered at the last minute by Pakistan and forged under the twin pressures of a presidential deadline and a global oil crisis, is already being celebrated in some quarters as just such a moment.

But before the confetti settles, it is worth asking a simple question: what, exactly, has the US won?

The White House's answer, delivered by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, is that“President Trump's powerful military got Iran to agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.” Trump himself, never one for understatement, called it a“big day for world peace” and predicted a“Golden Age of the Middle East.”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, for its part, claimed victory as well, saying“nearly all war objectives have been achieved.” When both belligerents simultaneously proclaim victory after 40 days of war, a wise observer reaches not for champagne but for a history book.

Let us begin with the nuclear question - the ostensible casus belli. The Trump administration justified the February 28 strikes on Iran partly on the grounds that Tehran was on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon. Yet the International Atomic Energy Agency said that while Iran has an“ambitious” nuclear program, there was no evidence of a structured nuclear weapons program when the 2026 war began.