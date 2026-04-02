Water's A Team Sport-And The Prize Is Our Future: 16Th Annual Wyland National Mayor's Water Challenge Returns This April

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Water crosses borders, neighborhoods, and county lines-and our decisions travel with it. A few smarter choices at home can add up fast-helping keep waterways cleaner, communities healthier, and habitats stronger downstream. That's why the 16th Annual National Mayor's Water Challenge, presented by the Wyland Foundation, returns this April-inviting residents to take a quick pledge, see their local impact, and help protect clean, reliable water for the future.

Originally sparked when mayors in South Florida asked the Wyland Foundation for help encouraging smarter water habits, the Challenge helped launch one of the first mayor-led conservation campaigns in the country-built on a simple idea: make it easy, make it positive, and make it something everyone can do.“You don't have to be an expert to make a difference,” said Wyland Foundation President Steve Creech.“When a whole city takes small steps together, the impact adds up fast-and people can actually see the difference in their own community.”

Supported by the National League of Cities, The Toro Company, Zenni EcoBloomz Eyewear, and the U.S. EPA, the campaign reaches every corner of a community-from city hall to local businesses and schools. Residents can take the pledge at , choosing simple water-saving actions for a chance to win prizes, including $3,000 toward home utility bills, Toro irrigation equipment, home improvement gift cards, and a new grand prize from Toro: a complete smart watering system for your home. In each winning city, five residents will receive a full irrigation upgrade package-including a smart controller, high-efficiency nozzles, rain-sensing technology, and access to Toro expert support-designed to reduce water use, lower costs, and protect local waterways.

Participating cities compete for over $50,000 in prize drawings, with winners determined by the highest percentage of resident pledges.“This is friendly competition with a serious payoff,” said Wyland, founder.“The prize isn't just what you might win-it's cleaner water, lower costs, and a stronger future.”

Over the years, the program has involved more than 1,000 mayors and inspired hundreds of thousands of pledges focused on drought resilience, watershed protection, and easing strain on aging water infrastructure. Students and teachers can participate too-educators can download lesson plans, pledge with their classes, and compete for classroom supplies and school gift cards.

This year's Challenge adds new“see it to believe it” features, including an AI-driven Impact Insight tool that helps residents connect everyday water use to local issues-from utility costs and community health to sustainability goals-so people can see exactly how and why small changes matter in their own backyard. The Wyland Foundation also offers the MyVolunteer Water Project platform, giving residents year-round, hands-on projects at home, in the community, and at work-building momentum long after April ends.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world's ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. Visit wylandfoundation