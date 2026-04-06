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Ukrainian Attack Targets Novorossiysk, Leaves Several Injured
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone struck the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk during a series of attacks on southern Russian cities, leaving eight civilians injured, officials reported.
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said air raid sirens sounded across several coastal cities from Sunday into Monday, including the resort city of Sochi.
In Novorossiysk, two children and one adult were hurt in a private home, while three others were injured in an apartment building. Separately, two people were wounded on a road outside the city. Kondratyev said six apartment blocks and two individual houses were damaged, and drone debris fell on several industrial sites.
Novorossiysk, with a population of about 250,000, hosts a commercial port and a naval base on the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said 148 drones were intercepted across different regions on Sunday night.
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said air raid sirens sounded across several coastal cities from Sunday into Monday, including the resort city of Sochi.
In Novorossiysk, two children and one adult were hurt in a private home, while three others were injured in an apartment building. Separately, two people were wounded on a road outside the city. Kondratyev said six apartment blocks and two individual houses were damaged, and drone debris fell on several industrial sites.
Novorossiysk, with a population of about 250,000, hosts a commercial port and a naval base on the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said 148 drones were intercepted across different regions on Sunday night.
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