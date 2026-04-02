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Trump Indicates Potential Seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated that the possibility of American forces taking control of Iran’s main oil export hub on Kharg Island remains under consideration.
In a recent interview, Trump stated that his “preference” would be for the United States to oversee Iran’s oil industry and exports on a long-term basis, drawing parallels to previous actions taken in Venezuela. “To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” he said.
He emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding Kharg Island, noting: “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” while acknowledging that such a move would likely require US forces to remain deployed for an extended period.
Reports indicate that the US Department of War has been building up its military presence in the region, fueling speculation about a potential ground operation. Iranian officials have responded by saying their forces are “waiting” for US troops and urging them to “come closer,” while accusing Washington of secretly preparing for an invasion under the guise of negotiations.
Iran has reportedly bolstered defenses around Kharg Island, deploying mines, man-portable air-defense systems, and FPV drone units. However, Trump dismissed the effectiveness of these measures, claiming: “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it [Kharg Island] very easily.”
The remarks come in the context of earlier US actions in Venezuela, where, following a military operation that removed President Nicolas Maduro and installed a more favorable leadership, Trump pledged to control the country’s oil sector “indefinitely.”
According to reports, Washington assumed control over Venezuelan crude exports, directing revenues into restricted accounts managed by the US Treasury rather than transferring them directly to the Venezuelan government. It was also reported that the country’s interim leadership agreed to sell approximately $100 million worth of physical gold to the United States, with the proceeds similarly placed under US control.
In a recent interview, Trump stated that his “preference” would be for the United States to oversee Iran’s oil industry and exports on a long-term basis, drawing parallels to previous actions taken in Venezuela. “To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” he said.
He emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding Kharg Island, noting: “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” while acknowledging that such a move would likely require US forces to remain deployed for an extended period.
Reports indicate that the US Department of War has been building up its military presence in the region, fueling speculation about a potential ground operation. Iranian officials have responded by saying their forces are “waiting” for US troops and urging them to “come closer,” while accusing Washington of secretly preparing for an invasion under the guise of negotiations.
Iran has reportedly bolstered defenses around Kharg Island, deploying mines, man-portable air-defense systems, and FPV drone units. However, Trump dismissed the effectiveness of these measures, claiming: “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it [Kharg Island] very easily.”
The remarks come in the context of earlier US actions in Venezuela, where, following a military operation that removed President Nicolas Maduro and installed a more favorable leadership, Trump pledged to control the country’s oil sector “indefinitely.”
According to reports, Washington assumed control over Venezuelan crude exports, directing revenues into restricted accounts managed by the US Treasury rather than transferring them directly to the Venezuelan government. It was also reported that the country’s interim leadership agreed to sell approximately $100 million worth of physical gold to the United States, with the proceeds similarly placed under US control.
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