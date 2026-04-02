MAPS Comet Set To Break Apart As It Approaches Sun

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) continues its journey toward the Sun, AzerNEWS reports.

Observations from recent days show that the comet's brightness, speed, and activity are rising as it draws closer to the Sun.

According to the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University, the comet is currently about 40 million kilometers from the Sun and is moving at a speed of 1 kilometer every 80 seconds.

In the coming days, the comet's speed is expected to increase to 1 kilometer every 100 seconds, and at its closest point to the Sun, it may reach approximately 1 kilometer every 300 seconds.

The comet can no longer withstand the intense solar radiation and has entered a fragmentation stage. The peak of this process could occur between April 2 and 4. During this time, the comet will approach the Sun's corona and rapidly disintegrate. This may cause a temporary increase in brightness.

Although observing the comet's nucleus is difficult, its long and bright tail may be briefly visible around sunset. From April 2 onward, the comet is expected to appear in the LASCO instruments of the SOHO spacecraft, which will allow more precise monitoring of its final state.

Current assessments suggest that the likelihood of the comet reaching the Sun intact is very low, and it is expected to completely break apart in the coming days.

C/2026 A1 is one of the rare celestial events in which a comet approaches the Sun only to disintegrate.