Cost Of Veg Thali Stays Stable In March, Non-Veg Thali Turns Cheaper

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian (veg) thali remained stable in March this year, compared to the same month last year, while that of a non-vegetarian (non-veg) thali fell 1 per cent as chicken prices declined during the month, according to a report released by Crisil Intelligence on Monday.

The cost of cooking a vegetarian thali at home remained flat in March as lower prices of onions, potatoes and pulses offset the increase in tomato, edible oil, and fuel costs. The cost of a non-veg thali fell due to an estimated 2 per cent on-year decline in broiler prices, which accounted for around 50 per cent of the cost, on a high base, the report states.

Tomato prices rose due to delayed transplanting in key regions, while onion prices fell because of a supply surplus, and weak demand weighed on potato prices, the report stated.

Tomato prices rose 33 per cent on-year to Rs 28 per kg in March 2026 (from Rs 21 per kg in March 2025), driven by delayed transplantation in key producing regions, such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which have adversely impacted crop development, yield, and timely arrivals.

Onion prices fell 25 per cent on-year due to excess supply from overlapping late kharif arrivals and rabi harvest, coupled with weak exports, leading to distress sales given the limited shelf life of late kharif onions. Pulse prices declined 6 per cent on-year on account of higher opening stocks in the current fiscal, relieving the pressure on prices.

Vegetable oil prices rose 6 per cent on-year due to the ongoing global supply disruption. The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders rose 14 per cent on-year amid global supply disruption, limiting the decline in the overall cost of thalis, the report further states.

Crisil Intelligence Director Pushan Sharma said: "The West Asia conflict has driven up crude oil prices, which have, in turn, lifted edible oil prices amid increasing demand from the biofuel segment. Global prices of palm and sunflower oil increased during the month, transmitting to domestic markets as well. At the same time, importers have turned cautious due to high prices, reducing their procurement and weighing on ending stocks."

"In the near term, geopolitical uncertainties are expected to keep vegetable oil prices high," he added.

Onion prices are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to high arrivals and sluggish export demand. However, with an estimated decline of around 10 per cent in production and reported damage to the summer crop (crucial for lean-season supply), onion prices are expected to gradually recover in the coming months. A resurgence in exports or support from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (NAFED) could further support prices, the report further stated.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man's expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients such as cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas, that are driving the change in the cost of the thali.