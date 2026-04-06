Party Loyalty Must Trump Opportunism, Posts Should Go To Dedicated Workers: Vasundhara Raje

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, on Monday underscored the importance of ideological commitment and loyalty within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that positions in the organisation should be given to dedicated workers rather than opportunists.

Addressing party workers during the BJP's Foundation Day event in Jaipur, Raje remarked that while party-switching is common in politics, it does not necessarily reflect a change in mindset.

“Politics has its ups and downs. Many people change parties, but not their hearts - their thinking remains the same,” she said.

At the same time, she acknowledged that some individuals genuinely adapt after joining a new party.“There are also those who truly embrace the party and integrate like sugar dissolves in milk,” she added. Raje emphasised that leaders and workers committed to the party's core ideology should be given priority and respect.

“The real concern is those who think only of themselves and not about the party's future,” she said, cautioning against self-serving tendencies within political ranks.

Referring to leaders who frequently switch sides, she noted that while some such individuals have even won elections, organisational appointments must be reserved for those who have consistently served the party. Highlighting the value of dedication, Raje urged workers not to chase posts or positions.

“Do not work merely to secure a post. If you work with sincerity, positions will come to you automatically,” she said.

She also recalled a historical anecdote, noting that senior BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani had once proposed her mother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, for party leadership, but she declined the offer. Raje's remarks are being seen as a strong message on internal discipline, loyalty, and organisational integrity within the party, said party workers.