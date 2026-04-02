Rajasthan CM Reviews 'My Bharat' Platform, Calls For Greater Youth Participation In Nation-Building

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Residence to review the implementation of the 'My Bharat Digital Platform', emphasising the crucial role of youth in achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).​

The Chief Minister said the platform is emerging as a powerful tool to connect youth with nation-building initiatives, noting that over 1.7 million youth in Rajasthan have already registered. ​

He directed officials to accelerate activities under the initiative and ensure wider participation across the state.

Sharma highlighted that the platform can effectively link youth to skill development and employment opportunities in sectors such as tourism, solar energy, and petrochemicals. ​

He also stressed the need to run de-addiction and rehabilitation campaigns to address substance abuse among young people.​

Calling for grassroots outreach, he directed officials to promote campaigns like 'Fit Rajasthan, Hit Rajasthan' across villages and cities, focusing on fitness, social awareness, and community participation. ​

The Chief Minister said the Rajasthan Youth Policy 2026 is aimed at holistic youth development. ​

He highlighted initiatives such as interest-free loans for entrepreneurship, along with schemes like the Chief Minister Youth Self-Employment Scheme, Vishwakarma Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme, Ma Voucher Scheme, and Gopal Credit Card Scheme, which are helping empower youth and women economically. ​

Referring to government recruitment, Sharma said examinations are now conducted in a transparent, time-bound manner, in contrast to past issues such as paper leaks.​

He reiterated the government's target of providing 4 lakh jobs over five years, adding that 1.25 lakh appointments have already been made and a recruitment calendar for over 1 lakh posts has been issued.​

Officials said the 'My Bharat' platform is enabling direct engagement through initiatives like Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Yuva Connect, Pad Yatras, Drug-Free Youth campaigns, Young Professionals Roundtables, and Budget Quest. The Chief Minister also interacted with young leaders during the meeting. Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials from the Centre and the state were present.