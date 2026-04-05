Businesses' Small Acts Of Care Help Expats Facing Job Loss Or Unpaid Leave Amid Current Conflict

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59-year-old Maria Paz Banaag-Marquez, the owner of a well-established pastry chain in the UAE, has found a new way to support fellow expatriates struggling with job loss or unpaid leave.

A month-long US-Israel-Iran war have left many families now struggling with reduced wages or unpaid leave.

In an interview with Khaleej Times on Sunday (April 5), Maria said,“Our customers aren't just Filipino; we serve many nationalities. Lately, I've been seeing a lot of forced leave cases and unpaid leaves among my customers. I wondered how I could help them, and I decided to provide grocery support to at least a few people.”

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From working as a domestic helper in the home of a French family to raising three children alone - including one with health challenges - and building a thriving pastry business with nine branches across the UAE, her journey reflects determination and care for others.

Grocery packets to bring relief

Starting Monday, Maria Paz Pastry will distribute 300 free food packets across the UAE. The initiative involves grocery packets worth about Dh 75, each containing rice, canned foods, eggs, coffee, and other essentials.

“I've been asking people in my customers' WhatsApp groups what they need most, and rice and similar staples topped the list. My team at Maria Paz is organising this, and even my daughter and son-in-law in the Netherlands have stepped in to help. I hope this initiative brings some happiness to people in these tough times,” she explained.

Despite her goodwill, Maria admitted the emotional strain.“Every day, I get messages on my phone from people saying, 'Madam, I have forced leave and no salary, can you hire me part-time?' Honestly, given the current situation, I can't hire anyone right now. I feel so sorry for them -- I wish I could take them all,” she said, her voice breaking before she composed herself.

Acknowledging the challenges of providing long-term support, she added,“I'm trusting the people who receive these grocery items. They could misuse the help, but I'm choosing to trust them. Even if I were to hire someone on a Maria Paz visa as I keep getting requests, I need to think about the future. I may be able to train them, but in a few months, if the situation doesn't improve, I might not be able to pay salaries. I therefore felt this initiative is the best way to help, even if in a small way.”

The plan will roll out in phases, starting with 300 packets across three branches in Deira, Satwa, and Sharjah.“In the first phase that starts on Monday, each branch will distribute 100 packets, and we hope to expand support in subsequent phases,” Maria explained.

She has even redirected personal funds to the initiative.“Tomorrow, I'm flying to the Philippines for about two weeks. I had a budget set for my vacation, but I've decided to cut back on my holiday expenses and contribute an extra Dh 5,000 to this initiative.”

Reflecting on her journey, Maria shared,“I started my business in December 2021, with the Al Satwa branch as the first. Before that, I worked as a housemaid in Dubai for 13 years with a French family. I came to the UAE in 2008. Baking has always been my passion, and that's why I started this business.”

“The UAE has been incredibly generous to me, and it's time I return that kindness to society,” she added.

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