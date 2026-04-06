'Never Outshine The Master': Raghav Chadha's Cryptic Post Amid Rift With AAP Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha, on Monday shared some photos on social media featuring him reading 'The 48 Laws of Power' by American author Robert Greene, remarking that the timing of receiving the book was "hard to ignore", in what is being seen as a cryptic message amid recent developments within the AAP.

In a post on Instagram, Chadha shared photos of himself reading the book, along with images of its cover and the opening chapter.

"Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works," he wrote in the caption.

Highlighting the opening chapter of the book, titled "Never Outshine the Master," Chadha posted an image and added, "I turned to Chapter 1".

The first law in the book advises making superiors "feel comfortably superior", rather than "displaying talent" that "inspires fear and insecurity". It suggests that by masking your brilliance and allowing superiors to seem more intelligent, you gain more power over time.

Referring to this, Chadha remarked, "The timing is hard to ignore," further adding in another slide of the post, "Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to."

His remarks come in the backdrop of a recent decision by the Aam Aadmi Party to remove him from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party had also indicated that the Punjab MP would not be allotted speaking time in the Upper House from the party's quota.

Chadha, considered one of the prominent young faces of the party, is among the youngest members in the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP leadership has accused him of engaging in "soft PR" and avoiding direct criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on key issues like the EC, SIR and other matters that the Opposition questions the Centre on.

Responding to the allegations, Chadha has strongly denied the charges through a series of social media posts. Drawing on references from Hindi cinema, he used captions such as "Ghayal hu, isliye ghatak hu" and "Picture abhi baaki hai" to assert his stance.

He described the accusations as "completely false" and "politically motivated", maintaining that his parliamentary record contradicts such claims.

In a post on X, Chadha also outlined several issues he said he has consistently raised in Parliament, highlighting his legislative engagement.

He further pointed to his advocacy on matters of cultural and religious importance, including calls for the expansion of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and improved pilgrimage access to Nankana Sahib.

Criticising what he termed a "coordinated misinformation campaign" against him, Chadha asserted, "No smear campaign can silence my voice or weaken my resolve. Truth will prevail. Facts will prevail. And every lie will stand exposed."