403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Strike Shrapnel Injures Six in Kuwait Residential Zone
(MENAFN) Six civilians suffered minor injuries Monday after fragments from intercepted Iranian projectiles rained down on a residential neighborhood in northern Kuwait in the early hours of the morning, marking a dangerous spillover of escalating regional hostilities onto Gulf soil.
Kuwait's Health Ministry confirmed the casualties in a statement published on social platform X, disclosing that one of the wounded was transferred to Al-Jahra Hospital, while two women received on-site treatment and were not admitted. The remaining three injured individuals later independently sought medical care. Authorities described all injuries as non-life-threatening, ranging from superficial wounds to temporary hearing impairment.
Prior to the casualty report, the Kuwaiti Army General Staff issued a separate statement confirming that its air defence units had been actively engaging incoming missiles and drones targeting Kuwaiti airspace.
Air raid sirens swept across the entire country beginning at midnight and sounded at irregular intervals through 6 a.m. local time — 0300 GMT — keeping residents on edge for hours.
Monday's incident unfolded against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating regional security environment, ignited by coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28. In retaliation, Iran and its regional proxy networks launched successive attacks against Israeli and American targets throughout the Middle East, extending their reach to civilian infrastructure and energy installations across multiple Gulf states.
Kuwait's Health Ministry confirmed the casualties in a statement published on social platform X, disclosing that one of the wounded was transferred to Al-Jahra Hospital, while two women received on-site treatment and were not admitted. The remaining three injured individuals later independently sought medical care. Authorities described all injuries as non-life-threatening, ranging from superficial wounds to temporary hearing impairment.
Prior to the casualty report, the Kuwaiti Army General Staff issued a separate statement confirming that its air defence units had been actively engaging incoming missiles and drones targeting Kuwaiti airspace.
Air raid sirens swept across the entire country beginning at midnight and sounded at irregular intervals through 6 a.m. local time — 0300 GMT — keeping residents on edge for hours.
Monday's incident unfolded against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating regional security environment, ignited by coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28. In retaliation, Iran and its regional proxy networks launched successive attacks against Israeli and American targets throughout the Middle East, extending their reach to civilian infrastructure and energy installations across multiple Gulf states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment