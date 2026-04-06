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Thailand to Clamp Down on Palm Oil Exports
(MENAFN) Thailand will impose mandatory prior written approval for crude palm oil exports starting Monday, tightening its grip on outbound shipments as surging energy-sector demand threatens to strain the country's domestic reserves, an official Royal Gazette notice revealed.
The restrictions take effect April 7 and are set to remain in place for a period of one year.
The move carries significant global weight: Thailand ranks as the world's third-largest palm oil producer and is forecast to generate 3.94 million tonnes of crude palm oil through 2026, according to projections from the Office of Agricultural Economics.
The new approval requirement signals growing concern among Thai authorities that accelerating international demand — particularly from the energy export sector — risks diverting critical volumes of the commodity away from local markets. By mandating advance written clearance for each shipment, the government is effectively installing a gatekeeping mechanism designed to keep domestic supply chains intact while managing the pressure of external demand.
The policy arrives at a pivotal moment for global vegetable oil markets, where palm oil remains a cornerstone commodity used across food production, cosmetics, and increasingly, biofuel applications. Any sustained tightening of Thai export flows is likely to draw close attention from international buyers and commodity markets alike.
The restrictions take effect April 7 and are set to remain in place for a period of one year.
The move carries significant global weight: Thailand ranks as the world's third-largest palm oil producer and is forecast to generate 3.94 million tonnes of crude palm oil through 2026, according to projections from the Office of Agricultural Economics.
The new approval requirement signals growing concern among Thai authorities that accelerating international demand — particularly from the energy export sector — risks diverting critical volumes of the commodity away from local markets. By mandating advance written clearance for each shipment, the government is effectively installing a gatekeeping mechanism designed to keep domestic supply chains intact while managing the pressure of external demand.
The policy arrives at a pivotal moment for global vegetable oil markets, where palm oil remains a cornerstone commodity used across food production, cosmetics, and increasingly, biofuel applications. Any sustained tightening of Thai export flows is likely to draw close attention from international buyers and commodity markets alike.
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