Pentagon Outlines Weeks-Long Mission To Seize Iran's Nuclear Material, Trump Involved

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Trump reportedly ordered a high-risk plan to seize Iran's enriched uranium, AzerNEWS reports.

According to The Washington Post, citing sources, former US President Donald Trump personally instructed the Pentagon to develop an operational plan aimed at seizing 450 kilograms of enriched uranium in Iran.

The proposed plan reportedly involves deploying engineering and technical equipment within Iran, along with constructing a field airfield to enable extraction of the uranium by US Air Force aircraft.

Sources outlined the operation in several stages:

Establishing a“secure perimeter” with the landing of the 82nd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment; Building a base and airfield to deploy military engineers and support aircraft and helicopters; Launching an assault on the facility by Delta Force and Navy SEALs, with extraction of the enriched uranium involving civilian specialists from the US Department of Energy.

Experts note that the entire operation could take weeks and would be conducted deep inside Iranian territory under hostile conditions.

“This is one of the most complex operations in history, if not the most complex. This is an extremely risky operation,” said Mick Mulroy, a former US Defense Department official and former CIA officer.