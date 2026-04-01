CLEAN Announces Premier American Uranium As A Silver Sponsor Of The 1St Annual Nuclear In New Mexico Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA FE, N.M. and TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clean Energy Association of New Mexico (“”) and Premier American Uraniumare pleased to announce that PUR will serve as a Silver Sponsor of the inaugural Nuclear in New Mexico: Fueling the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance conference. The conference is taking place April 20to 22, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, located on the Santa Ana Pueblo just north of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Colin Healey, CEO of Premier American Uranium Inc., commented,“We are proud to support the inaugural Nuclear in New Mexico Conference, particularly as we continue to advance our Cebolleta Project. Following the completion of our robust PEA last year, our 2026 programs are focused on further technical work and advancing development plans. As activity builds in the state, this conference provides an important platform to engage with stakeholders and highlight New Mexico's role in strengthening the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle.”

About the Nuclear in New Mexico Conference

Presented by CLEAN, the inaugural Nuclear in New Mexico: Fueling the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance Conference hosts a series of general and technical sessions covering topics of importance to the uranium and nuclear energy sectors.

The conference will feature panel presentations, round table discussions and fireside chats along with technical and corporate presentations. There will also be an opportunity for one-on-one meetings and social activities. This year's event will also focus on the future of In-Situ Recovery (ISR) wellfield technology, the growing importance of nuclear development in New Mexico, and the value of cultural and educational exchange between stakeholders.

For details on how to participate as a speaker, sponsor, or attendee, visit . Registration and accommodation booking at the Tamaya Resort are open, please visit the website for more information.

About the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico

The Clean Energy Association of New Mexico (“CLEAN”) provides education, awareness, and innovative tools to support a strong and safe nuclear energy sector grounded in In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”), a proven uranium extraction method with a minimal environmental footprint. Our mandate, as we work together, is to build sustainable economic benefits for local communities and the State while respecting the land, water, air, and people of New Mexico. Our vision at CLEAN is to advocate for a safe, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective industry that enables the people of New Mexico to benefit from the resources within their land in a responsible and sustainable manner. We aim to educate on the benefits of nuclear energy, highlighting its advancement in safety through the use of ISR technology, known for its exemplary safety record.

About Premier American Uranium

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For Further Information:

Janet Lee Sheriff

President & Director

505.309.0261

...

For Further Information:

Colin Healey

Chief Executive Officer

...

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium



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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, the PEA and future exploration activities and the anticipated results thereof; expectations regarding transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in PUR's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.