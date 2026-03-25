403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Wave of Drones, Missile
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced that its defense forces successfully intercepted 28 unmanned aerial vehicles along with a ballistic missile aimed at the nation’s Eastern Region.
According to statements shared on the social media platform X early Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed that these airborne threats were identified and neutralized by air defense systems before they could reach their intended targets.
Authorities did not disclose any details regarding the origin of the assault.
Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have been conducting aerial bombardments on Iran since Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals to date.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and caused disruptions to global markets and aviation sectors.
According to statements shared on the social media platform X early Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed that these airborne threats were identified and neutralized by air defense systems before they could reach their intended targets.
Authorities did not disclose any details regarding the origin of the assault.
Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have been conducting aerial bombardments on Iran since Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals to date.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military installations. These strikes have led to casualties, inflicted damage on infrastructure, and caused disruptions to global markets and aviation sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment