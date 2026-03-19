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Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Five Iranian Drones Over Key Regions
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed five Iranian drones aimed at the capital, Riyadh, and eastern regions of the country.
Earlier, the kingdom said it had also shot down 13 additional Iranian drones and a ballistic missile launched from Iran.
In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry activated warning sirens and advised residents to move to the nearest safe areas as precautionary measures.
The regional conflict has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint operations against Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, escalating tensions and prompting heightened security measures throughout the region.
Earlier, the kingdom said it had also shot down 13 additional Iranian drones and a ballistic missile launched from Iran.
In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry activated warning sirens and advised residents to move to the nearest safe areas as precautionary measures.
The regional conflict has intensified since Israel and the US launched joint operations against Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, escalating tensions and prompting heightened security measures throughout the region.
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