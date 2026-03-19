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Saudi FM Warns Iran Against Miscalculating Gulf States’ Response
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated early Thursday that Iran is misjudging the situation if it believes Gulf states cannot respond to its actions.
He warned that Iranian attacks on Gulf nations will yield no benefits for Tehran and will only deepen its isolation.
Prince Faisal added that trust with Iran has eroded due to “repeated attacks on Gulf states and violations of the principles of good neighborliness.”
He also accused Tehran of employing blackmail as a strategy to achieve its objectives.
The foreign minister noted that Gulf Cooperation Council states are working together to counter Iranian strikes, claiming that Iran initially targeted civilian infrastructure in the region.
Tensions across the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US carried out joint attacks on Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces.
He warned that Iranian attacks on Gulf nations will yield no benefits for Tehran and will only deepen its isolation.
Prince Faisal added that trust with Iran has eroded due to “repeated attacks on Gulf states and violations of the principles of good neighborliness.”
He also accused Tehran of employing blackmail as a strategy to achieve its objectives.
The foreign minister noted that Gulf Cooperation Council states are working together to counter Iranian strikes, claiming that Iran initially targeted civilian infrastructure in the region.
Tensions across the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US carried out joint attacks on Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces.
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