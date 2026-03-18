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Saudi Air Defenses Thwart Missile, Drone Assault
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia stated on Wednesday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile that had been launched toward Al-Kharj governorate, located south of the capital, Riyadh.
A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry reported that debris from the interception fell near Prince Sultan Air Base, but no damage or casualties were recorded.
The Defense Ministry also confirmed that since early Wednesday, Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed one ballistic missile along with 15 drones that were targeting the country’s territory.
Regional tensions have surged following a joint military offensive conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which has resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths so far, including then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations. Tehran asserts that these attacks are directed at US military assets. The strikes have caused casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The United Arab Emirates has been the most heavily targeted country, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Meanwhile, Oman—previously involved in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran before the conflict—has recorded the lowest number of attacks.
A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry reported that debris from the interception fell near Prince Sultan Air Base, but no damage or casualties were recorded.
The Defense Ministry also confirmed that since early Wednesday, Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed one ballistic missile along with 15 drones that were targeting the country’s territory.
Regional tensions have surged following a joint military offensive conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which has resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths so far, including then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations. Tehran asserts that these attacks are directed at US military assets. The strikes have caused casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The United Arab Emirates has been the most heavily targeted country, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Meanwhile, Oman—previously involved in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran before the conflict—has recorded the lowest number of attacks.
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