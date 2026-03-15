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Turkish FM Holds Talks with Qatari, Azerbaijani Counterparts
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in discussions on regional developments with his counterparts from Qatar and Azerbaijan on Friday.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan held separate phone conversations with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. During these calls, the officials expressed mutual support and solidarity in response to missiles fired toward Türkiye.
Earlier on Friday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry stated that a ballistic projectile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace had been intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such incident since the joint US-Israel attack on Iran that began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that Fidan held separate phone conversations with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. During these calls, the officials expressed mutual support and solidarity in response to missiles fired toward Türkiye.
Earlier on Friday, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry stated that a ballistic projectile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace had been intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean. This marked the third such incident since the joint US-Israel attack on Iran that began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
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