Satya-Starrer Jetlee's Shooting Wrapped!

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) The makers of director Ritesh Rana's upcoming action comedy, 'Jetlee', featuring actor Satya in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film has been wrapped.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "JETSPEED lo #Jetlee shoot wrapped. The real fun starts now... stay tuned for more updates. Eesari Gaallo...Dhada Dhada Dhada. ICYM the #JetleeGlimpse #JETLEE. A @RiteshRana's turbulence."

The makers announced the wrapping up of shooting with a funny video clip that showed Satya working in all the filmmaking departments. The clip concluded with the director asking Satya to work on the film's editing.

It may be recalled that the unit had begun its final shooting schedule in January this year.

The makers had on January 20 this year said, "Final lap of the flight begins. #JETLEE final schedule underway the #JetleeGlimpse.#JETLEE. A @RiteshRana's turbulence. Starring #Satya, #RheaSingha, @vennelakishore @harshachemudu @kabirduhansingh. Produced by @ClapEntrtmnt. Presented by @MythriOfficial."

A glimpse video of the film released by the makers had added to the excitement of fans and film buffs.

The glimpse video opens with Vemana Shathakam in Satya's voice. A sudden burst of turbulence sends the passengers inside a plane into panic mode, setting the tone for the chaos that follows. Satya is then introduced, questioning his own identity, just as gunfire erupts, hinting at a possible hijack situation.

Satya's character is designed humorously. Having undergone a makeover, his screen presence, and comic timing are exceptional. A hilarious exchange between Satya and Vennela Kishore adds to the charm of the glimpse video. When asked about his hero status, Satya replies that he doesn't belong to any 'tier' and that he's a hero from the general compartment.

The glimpse video also introduced all other important characters, including lead actress Rhea Singha.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as actor Satya is again teaming up with director Ritesh Rana for this film.

'Jetlee', produced by Clap Entertainment's Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu, is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers. The production houses teaming up is being seen as an indication of the film's strength.

Touted as an action comedy entertainer, sources in the industry say 'Jetlee' will have thrills, twists, and high-voltage humour, all delivered in the unmistakable Satya-Rana style.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha will be making her debut in Telugu cinema with this film. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Satya in the film, which will also feature Vennela Kishore and Ajay in important roles.

The technical team behind 'Mathu Vadalara' is working on this film as well. Kaala Bhairava is scoring the music for this film, which will have cinematography by Suresh Sarangam. Karthika Srinivas will serve as the editor and Narni Srinivas has taken charge as the production designer of this film.