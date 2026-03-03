Billiondollarbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Awards $1 Million To Cetos Water As Winner Of Future Of Mining Challenge

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) announced Cetos Water as the winner of its second annual Future of Mining Challenge, awarding US$1 million for a technology that converts mining wastewater into clean, reusable water. The 2025 challenge focused on sustainable water management solutions and was delivered in partnership with the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business. Cetos Water's low-energy, solvent-based approach aims to enable more efficient water reuse at mine sites, supporting discharge compliance and reducing tailings liabilities, while addressing water scarcity constraints. Wheaton also recognized pH7 Technologies and H2nanO as finalists and confirmed that the third edition of the challenge will focus on technologies that reduce land impact through more efficient mining and processing, with applications for the 2026-2027 program opening later this year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company, providing shareholders with access to a high-quality portfolio of low-cost, long-life mines around the world. Through strategic streaming agreements, Wheaton partners with mining companies to secure a portion of their future precious metals production. Committed to responsible mining practices, Wheaton employs due diligence practices with a goal of unlocking long-term value for shareholders while supporting the broader mining industry to deliver the commodities society needs through access to capital. Wheaton's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the symbol WPM.

