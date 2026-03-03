403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Adoption Becomes Standard In The Creator Economy, Report Finds
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AI has already become an essential part of the content creation process, moving beyond a tool of the future to one that simplifies and accelerates tasks today. Alessandro Bogliari, CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory in New York City, noted in the Creator Economy 2026 Report, a recent survey conducted by his team, that AI is now embedded in nearly every stage of the creator workflow. Using insights from this survey, Bogliari offers a forward-looking perspective on the future of the creator economy in 2026.
AI is used widely with many creators adopting it for tasks such as generating ideas, writing scripts and editing videos.
Bogliari says:“One stat from this year's report has stayed with me since we collected the data: 91.9% of creators are already using AI in their workflow. The number is not surprising to me, but it is clarifying. AI adoption in the creator economy is not just a trend to watch. It is already the baseline.”
Of the 91.9% of creators who use AI, more than 21% used it in the ideation stage, 17.2% utilized it in the script writing stage, while 24.7% used AI for video editing and clipping. Regarding the types of platforms they use, ChatGPT was the most adopted AI tool at 29.7%, followed by Gemini at 21.8%. Creators also use Opus Clips to break down long-form videos into short clips and Meta AI Studio.
While AI is unlikely to replace creators, Bogliari notes that 56.1% of creators believe it will significantly impact their work within the next two years. But beyond creators using AI to streamline workflow, there is the audience that constantly engages with only content that appeals to their needs. This group of people places strong emphasis on quality rather than quantity.
Regarding this challenge, Bogliari commented:“What I find genuinely interesting, though, is where human value is reasserting itself. As AI floods feeds with generated content, the data shows audiences gravitating harder toward authenticity. Speed alone is no longer a competitive advantage. Storytelling, lived experience, and genuine community trust are the most important things creators should focus on.”
Bogliari made it clear that creating content quickly is not enough in 2026. According to him, creators who focus on storytelling that resonates with their audience, share live experiences that their audience can relate to, and build genuine community trust are those that will remain competitive.
For brands looking to successfully navigate this trend, The Influencer Marketing Factory offers partnership opportunities or strategic guidance. Contact our team, and we will be ready to assist.
AI is used widely with many creators adopting it for tasks such as generating ideas, writing scripts and editing videos.
Bogliari says:“One stat from this year's report has stayed with me since we collected the data: 91.9% of creators are already using AI in their workflow. The number is not surprising to me, but it is clarifying. AI adoption in the creator economy is not just a trend to watch. It is already the baseline.”
Of the 91.9% of creators who use AI, more than 21% used it in the ideation stage, 17.2% utilized it in the script writing stage, while 24.7% used AI for video editing and clipping. Regarding the types of platforms they use, ChatGPT was the most adopted AI tool at 29.7%, followed by Gemini at 21.8%. Creators also use Opus Clips to break down long-form videos into short clips and Meta AI Studio.
While AI is unlikely to replace creators, Bogliari notes that 56.1% of creators believe it will significantly impact their work within the next two years. But beyond creators using AI to streamline workflow, there is the audience that constantly engages with only content that appeals to their needs. This group of people places strong emphasis on quality rather than quantity.
Regarding this challenge, Bogliari commented:“What I find genuinely interesting, though, is where human value is reasserting itself. As AI floods feeds with generated content, the data shows audiences gravitating harder toward authenticity. Speed alone is no longer a competitive advantage. Storytelling, lived experience, and genuine community trust are the most important things creators should focus on.”
Bogliari made it clear that creating content quickly is not enough in 2026. According to him, creators who focus on storytelling that resonates with their audience, share live experiences that their audience can relate to, and build genuine community trust are those that will remain competitive.
For brands looking to successfully navigate this trend, The Influencer Marketing Factory offers partnership opportunities or strategic guidance. Contact our team, and we will be ready to assist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment