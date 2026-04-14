Trump Asks UK To 'Drill, Baby, Drill' In North Sea Pressure Mounts On Starmer As Iran War Pushes Oil Prices Higher

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his calls for Britain to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, asking UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to "drill, baby, drill".

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. U.K., which is better situated on the North Sea for purposes of energy than Norway, should, DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! It is absolutely crazy that they don't... AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!"

According to The Independent, Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure to reconsider his government's stance on oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, as prices surge amid Middle East tensions.

The debate has intensified in recent weeks, with growing calls for him to back projects such as the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields, particularly after Donald Trump's war pushed oil prices higher.

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The US President has repeatedly called for Starmer to expand domestic oil and gas drilling in the North Sea. Earlier this year, he also accused the Starmer-led government of making it "impossible" for oil companies to develop domestic reserves.

Trump, who made a state visit to the UK last year, called wind energy an "expensive joke" and urged Starmer to exploit the "great asset" of North Sea oil and gas.

Blair calls for North Sea drilling

Last week, former British PM Tony Blair called for the Labour party to expand drilling in the North Sea, stating the war in the Middle East has exposed the country's structural vulnerability” to global fossil-fuel shocks. In a new report, the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) said the conflict should be seen as part of a wider energy crisis facing the UK and calls for a broader“reset” of its energy strategy, arguing the UK's approach is increasingly out of step with global competitors.

Amid ongoing pressure to explore North Sea drilling, Starmer is seemingly at odds with members of his cabinet over this issue.

Last week, the government rejected claims that Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, was set to approve the first major North Sea project in nearly a decade. However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would be“very happy” to support exploration at the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.

At the same time, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch called for increased domestic drilling in the North Sea, aligning with Trump, who has long advocated for expanding UK oil and gas production.

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Trump's remarks against Starmer and his government are the latest swipe as the two leaders continue to be at odds with each other over Trump's approach to the war.

Last week, he compared Starmer to Neville Chamberlain during a White House Easter event, telling reporters that the UK still had“a long way to go.”

The remarks followed an earlier White House speech in which he mocked Starmer, recounting a conversation where the prime minister allegedly said he needed to consult his team about deploying“two old, broken-down aircraft carriers” to the Middle East.

He had also taken a swipe at Starmer the previous month, saying he was“not dealing with Winston Churchill.”