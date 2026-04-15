Parental Depression Can Impact Children's Mental Health Into Adulthood, Study Finds

A significant study conducted at Yale School of Medicine has found that when parents experience depression, it can have long-term effects on their children's mental health, extending into adulthood. The research, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how both mothers' and fathers' depression influences conditions such as anxiety, depression, and psychotic disorders later in life.

Timing Matters

The findings suggest that timing is a key factor. Experts found that pregnancy is a particularly important period. If a mother has high levels of depression during this time, her child may be at a greater risk of developing psychosis as an adult. Researchers emphasize that this highlights the importance of providing adequate mental health care and support during pregnancy.

Different Patterns

The study also showed that maternal and paternal depression affect children in different ways. A mother's depression was linked to an increase in the child's risk of depression, both during pregnancy and throughout childhood.

On the other hand, the impact of a father's depression tends to show up later, mainly from mid-childhood onwards. These differences suggest that mothers' and fathers' mental health may affect children through different biological and environmental factors.

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Research Approach

To reach these conclusions, the research team analyzed data from over 5,000 individuals over a period of 30 years. They tracked parental depression from pregnancy through to when the child reached 21 years of age.

Using advanced statistical techniques adapted from econometrics, the team identified the key developmental stages when children are most vulnerable to these influences.

Key Insights

According to the study's authors, it was already known that parents' mental health can influence their children's wellbeing. However, the clear differences in when and how maternal and paternal depression affect children were unexpected. This suggests that there may be several separate processes that shape how mental health issues are passed from one generation to the next.

The research underscores the importance of early intervention. Supporting parents' mental health during pregnancy is especially important, but the need for support does not stop there. Continued attention to parents' wellbeing throughout a child's development could help improve long-term outcomes.

Experts believe that taking care of parents' mental health benefits them directly and also plays a vital role in safeguarding the mental health of their children in the future.

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