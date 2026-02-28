Turkey Condemns Strikes On Iran Erdogan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated this,Ukrinform reports.

"We are deeply saddened and concerned by the attacks by the United States and Israel, which began due to Netanyahu's provocations against our neighbor Iran," Erdogan said, adding that the strikes "violate Iran's sovereignty and threaten the peace of the friendly and brotherly Iranian people."

At the same time, he condemned Iran's attacks on the Gulf countries.

"Likewise, we consider Iran's missile and drone strikes against the brotherly Gulf countries unacceptable, regardless of the reasons. If common sense and reason do not prevail, and if diplomacy is not given space, our region risks being drawn into a ring of fire," he said.

Erdogan promised to make efforts to achieve a ceasefire, stressing that Turkey "is doing and will continue to do everything for a peaceful and balanced settlement."

According to him, the cause of the current escalation is that the sides failed to overcome the crisis of trust.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran.

After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The UN Security Council will meet on Saturday for an emergency session on the situation in the Middle East.

Photo: AA