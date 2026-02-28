Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Says Flights To Resume After Airspace Reopens, Update Will Be Provided By 9Am

2026-02-28 07:07:27
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways said it will resume flight operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

In a statement, the airline said a further update will be provided by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Passengers were advised to monitor the latest flight information through the airline's official website and mobile application.

