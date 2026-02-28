Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE President of the friendly United States of America Donald Trump.

At the outset of the call, HE US President expressed his solidarity with the State of Qatar following Iranian aggression on the state and several countries in the region.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation for the US President for the friendly United State of America's solidarity with the State of Qatar.

The call also dealt with discussing security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and security. In this regard, HH the Amir stressed the importance of containing the dangerous escalation through diplomatic channels and peaceful means to protect the region's security and stability.