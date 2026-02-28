Russian Forces Carry Out Airstrike On Oskil, Kharkiv Region, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today at around 16:30, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike on the village of Oskil in the Izium district. Houses were damaged. A 66-year-old woman was injured and sustained wounds from glass fragments," the statement said.

According to the head of the Oskil Military Administration, Hennadii Zahoruiko, 17 private residential houses were damaged as a result of the airstrike.

Photo: Hennadii Zahoruiko/Facebook

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 Russian forces attacked a farming enterprise in the Kharkiv region with FPV drones, injuring two workers.