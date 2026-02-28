Amir Receives Call From King Of Morocco

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from his brother, HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.

At the outset of the call, HM the King said he was reassured regarding conditions in the State of Qatar following the blatant Iranian attack, stressing the Kingdom of Morocco's full solidarity with Qatar in light of developments in the region, and that the Kingdom is ready to offer the support needed to enhance the security and stability, and protect the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King of Morocco for his sincere brotherly feelings, and for the solidarity and support he expressed, which reflects the depth of the brotherly ties that unite the two brotherly countries.

The call also dealt with discussing regional developments and their repercussions on peace and stability. The two sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and intensifying diplomatic efforts to maintain the region's security and stability.