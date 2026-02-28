Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Phone Call From Syrian President

2026-02-28 07:07:26
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from his brother HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa.

At the outset of the call, HE the Syrian President said he was reassured by the situation in the State of Qatar, stressing the solidarity of the Syrian Arab Republic with Qatar in the face of Iranian aggression, and his country's support for everything that would enhance the security and stability of the State of Qatar.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation for HE the Syrian President's honest brotherly feeling towards the State of Qatar.

The call also dealt with discussing developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and stability. The two sides stressed the importance of exercising restraint, de-escalation, and the intensification of diplomatic efforts to protect the region's security and avoid further tensions.

The Peninsula

