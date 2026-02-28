Sybiha Expresses Solidarity With Middle Eastern Countries, Mentions Shahed Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

"We express Ukraine's solidarity with Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE amid Iran's reckless attacks. For every Ukrainian, seeing deadly“Shahed” drones hitting residential buildings immediately recalls the scenes we see in our own cities," he wrote.

Macron: Iran's nuclear and ballistic issue cannot be 'resolved by strikes'

Sybiha added that the Iranian regime repeatedly proves its criminal policy of violence, terror, and aggression both inside and outside its country, and this must be brought to an end.

"We condemn these strikes, reiterate our unwavering support for the Iranian people, and urge all countries to support their right to live in security, peace, and prosperity free from oppression," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran.

After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

In particular, an Iranian strike drone attacked an international airport in Kuwait, injuring several employees.

