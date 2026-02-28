Labour Ministry Recommends Adopting Remote Work For Private Sector On Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, recommended that remote working arrangements apply on Sunday, 1 March 2026, for all employees in private-sector entities wherever the nature of work permits.

The Ministry said that sectors whose operational requirements necessitate physical presence at the workplace are exempt; such establishments must strictly comply with all approved safety protocols and take all necessary measures to ensure the highest level of protection for their personnel.

Exemptions also extend to retail outlets and service-oriented activities involving direct engagement with the public, including shops, consumer cooperatives, and restaurants, to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential goods and services to the community.

MoL stated that the State of Qatar affirms that the safety and security of all employees is its foremost priority, and commends the cooperation of employers and workers. It calls upon all stakeholders to act responsibly, with vigilance and solidarity under these circumstances.