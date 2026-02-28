Qatar Defense Ministry Says 65 Ballistic Missiles, 12 Drones Detected

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Ministry of Defense representative during the press conference on the aftermath of the Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar confirmed that a total of 65 ballistic missiles and 12 drones were intercepted as they arrived in successive waves.

The Ministry stated that 63 missiles and 11 drones were successfully shot down before reaching their intended targets.

Ministry of Defense representative Nasser Al Kubaisi said that the first instance of missile detection at 11:39am on Saturday coinciding February 28, 2026. The threat was dealt with as soon as it was detected he said.

The MOD representative said that with the intensity of the attack and its multiple directions, two ballistic missiles reached the Qatari Al Udeid base, as well as one drone that targeted an early warning radar. He affirmed that there was no loss of human life.

The Ministry stressed that the armed Qatari forces are more than capable of safeguarding and protecting the state's sovereignty and its land.

It called on citizens, residents, and visitors to be reassured, and to adhere to instructions issued by the security authorities, and to derive news and updates from official sources.