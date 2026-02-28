Qatar Summons Iranian Ambassador, Expresses Strong Protest And Firm Rejection Of Targeting Qatari Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi and expressed its strong protest, deep dissatisfaction, and firm rejection of the targeting of Qatari territory, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, a threat to its security, and a serious breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi affirmed to the Iranian ambassador that the repeated targeting represents a reckless and irresponsible act that is entirely inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness and the relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the continuation of such irresponsible actions would inevitably lead to serious repercussions for bilateral relations, particularly as the State of Qatar has worked diligently to support diplomatic solutions aimed at de-escalation.

His Excellency also emphasized that the targeting of Qatari territory caused panic among civilians and resulted in damage to residential areas, stressing the need for an immediate return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and halt military operations that pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.