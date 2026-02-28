Kallas Convenes European Foreign Ministers For Extraordinary Meeting Over Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

"I will convene an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council via video link on Sunday to address Iran and the rapidly unfolding events across the Middle East," Kallas stated.

She added that she remains in contact with EU partners in the Gulf countries.

Nuclear safety remains crucial – Costa, von der Leyen

"The Iranian regime's indiscriminate attacks against its neighbours carry the risk of dragging the region into a broader war and we condemn this. It is essential that the war does not spread any further. The Iranian regime has choices to make," Kallas noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran.

Following this, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Photo: European Union